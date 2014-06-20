8 Tips For Making Virtual Reality Viable

Virtual reality is here to stay. Facebook confirmed that with its mega purchase of Oculus. But now that the dust has settled, how do we educate brands, content creators, and marketers how to use it?

Unlike many other zeitgeist-busting pieces of tech that arrive on the scene, VR brings with it an entirely new language of storytelling. We’re creating a new form of narrative that includes the viewer. This becomes a strange hybrid of first-person shooter game and an almost Brechtian approach to live theater (think Sleep No More or Secret Cinema). It’s resulted in a very different set of rules to learn, and, consequently, some perilous pitfalls. That’s something I’m grappling with every day at my own company, Framestore, as we pioneer launching a full-fledged VR and Immersive Content Studio.

For others who are even just considering dabbling in VR, here are eight considerations to aid your production and business process and help you understand how to use the medium correctly.

Oculus Rift VR Image: Flickr user BagoGames

The biggest mistake in marketing is to jump on a bandwagon when the tech isn’t suitable for your message. VR allows you to immerse yourself a full 360 degrees into a world. You want to be able to explore slowly and comfortably. Exploring a product or experience close to hand or eavesdropping on a narrative could be perfect. But trying to force a fast cut, linear story, like a film or commercial, is 99% impossible.

After determining that VR is appropriate, the next step is picking the right projects. That can be difficult to weigh for risk-averse business managers, especially with a technology that’s still testing the waters of mainstream adoption. Choose wisely for your first project: start with an audience and/or a venue that has a dedicated, yet broad following (big events like SXSW, for example, are great launching pads); from there, you’ll see adoption naturally grow. Or, unexpectedly insert the technology into a daily human setting, allowing people to experience how it can seamlessly assimilate into everyday life.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that it’s film. Don’t assume that traditional “directors” can use VR. VR won’t allow many standard filmmaking techniques. There is no frame! Cuts, pulling focus, grades, and camera movement are all either impossible or extremely problematic. The 100-year-old established rules of classical narrative and “mise en scene” won’t work.

So, how do you appropriately staff a VR project? Again, don’t box yourself in to just directors. Getting VR right requires a variety of skill sets–from strategy to design to digital. Be entrepreneurial within your organization and grab employees from every discipline to play a role. The technical aspects are important, but the nature of immersive storytelling can benefit immensely from multiple perspectives.