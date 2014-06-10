Volkswagen Brings The Threat Of Texting And Driving To The Movies

By now we all know that we shouldn’t text and drive, or have our phones on in a movie theatre. But while one is to avoid getting a bag of popcorn dumped on your head in the middle of Godzilla, the other is about saving lives.





Volkswagen and agency Ogilvy & Mather Beijing recently combined the two in a Hong Kong movie theater, where they equipped a location-based broadcaster to send a mass text to everyone in the room at once. At the same time, a special short film aired before the film. We won’t spoil it, but let’s just say the two worked together to create a pretty unique PSA.