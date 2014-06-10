advertisement
Volkswagen Brings The Threat Of Texting And Driving To The Movies

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

By now we all know that we shouldn’t text and drive, or have our phones on in a movie theatre. But while one is to avoid getting a bag of popcorn dumped on your head in the middle of Godzilla, the other is about saving lives.


Volkswagen and agency Ogilvy & Mather Beijing recently combined the two in a Hong Kong movie theater, where they equipped a location-based broadcaster to send a mass text to everyone in the room at once. At the same time, a special short film aired before the film. We won’t spoil it, but let’s just say the two worked together to create a pretty unique PSA.

