How To Grow Your Business Without Growing Your Payroll

It’s easy for business owners to become overwhelmed by the prospect of scaling their businesses; I can’t be the first to dream of duplicating myself in hopes of accomplishing more in less time.

But while you may not have the money, time, or energy to grow in size, you can grow in profit and still have a life. Here’s how:

Many Fortune 100 companies such as Apple, Disney, HP, Mattel, and Google started from humble beginnings in a garage, and while the size and scope of what these companies have become since then is impressive, sometimes the complications that come with growth are actually a detriment to success.

Pets.com is a good example of this: While they had a great idea, the company failed because they grew too fast. After initial success in 1998, Pets.com expanded by opening warehouses all over the country. They went bust in just two years. They built a great brand, mainly with the sock puppet commercials you may remember, and while people liked the ads, Pets.com spent millions of dollars on building a company with an offering no one wanted.

For many small businesses, growing in size is a distraction. Because I value my free time and wanted balance in my life, I chose to grow in terms of profit instead. With a team of just five, I’ve gone from $500,000 to $1.5 million in annual revenue just by adding technology and new offerings. I’ve updated the value of what I sell, rather than the quantity. You can increase your profits without having to increase your payroll, your overhead, or your stress level, and still enjoy the lifestyle that running a small business allows.

Some companies are actually better off embracing their smallness, staying managed by a single founder, and trusting just a handful of loyal workers. With this model, you’re able to easily manage quality control, build strong relationships with clients, and focus on bringing new products and services to market; and all of this attracts more prospects to become new clients.

One common worry though is that, if you’re not always expanding, your company stands a greater risk of being taken out by competitors who are. This isn’t the case if your value remains high, if your quality of customer service is second to none, and if your smallness allows you to pay attention to detail. While others may be growing in size, you can focus on creating new products, programs, and services that match what prospects and clients are telling you they want and are willing to pay for.