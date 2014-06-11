Floating Mug Protects Your Furniture (And Marriage)

Designer Tigere Chiriga invented this elegant, highly functional mug in his first year of marriage, after he found himself in the doghouse for leaving stains on wedding gift furniture.

“I would get yelled at all the time,” he wrote on the project’s Kickstarter page. Well, Chiriga took the lesson to heart and designed the “floating” mug, a porcelain mug with a built-in coaster.





The problem resonated in the masses: Backers contributed nearly $40,000 to the project, far exceeding Chiriga’s $15,000 goal.





As mugs go, this one is simple (white) and strong; its handle can bear the weight of a half-gallon of water.

Get one (and save your marriage) here.