Kia Sends Brazilian Supermodel Adriana Lima Around America To Make Some Futbol Fans

Depending on who you talk to, soccer’s commercial popularity is either exploding in the USA or the game is about as in demand as professional bowling.
Despite record TV deals and viewership, the relationship between Americans and futbol has always had its translation issues. So Kia and agency David&Goliath decided to enlist some beautiful help to get all-American dudes in man caves, on barstools, and on the gridiron across ‘MURICA to give the Beautiful Game a chance. Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima’s soccer sales pitch isn’t the most verbose, but somehow still manages to be persuasive.