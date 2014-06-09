In This New NIke World CUp Ad, The World’s Greatest Players Try To Save Soccer From Boredom

If you were going to read anything into some of the advertising around the 2014 World Cup, it’s that perhaps brands are reflecting consumers’ fear of technology or the imminent threat of an evil organization. Hmmm.





First, we have Samsung and the Space Jam-level threat of aliens destroying the Earth unless Cristiano Ronaldo and a team of the planet’s best soccer players defeat them in a high stakes pick-up game. And now, from agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, there’s Cristian Ronaldo (again!) — this time for the Swoosh — teamed up with Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar Jr. and more to take on a boring army of clones that are taking all the creativity from soccer.





Brazilian legend Ronaldo plays the Nick Fury role, gathering the animated stars together to take back the game.

Scoff if you want at the advertisers’ apparent penchant for heroism, but you never know, they may just be able to help in real life too.