For $25, You Can Now Take A Film Class Taught By James Franco

James Franco, the author, the poet, the actor, the director, the artist, and the selfie enthusiast are all public figures. But James Franco, the professor, has up until now mostly been known to students in his USC and UCLA film classes.

On Tuesday, that will change when Franco launches an open screenwriting class on the online learning community Skillshare.

“Filmmaking is such an insular world, and so many people want to do it, but the film schools are very hard to get into and are very expensive,” he told Fast Company about his decision to create the class. “I’m a big advocate for people going out and doing it and not waiting around for someone to let them into the gates of the film world. I hope this allows some people to do that.”

Skillshare is a membership-based website that offers about 300 classes spanning everything from marketing to crafts. Students, who pay $9.95 each month, watch lectures at their own pace, and submit small assignments for peer feedback as they work toward a large product. Seth Godin, Guy Kawasaki, Barbara Corcoran, Marc Ecko, Young Guru (Jay Z’s producer), and Jessica Hische have all moonlighted as teachers.

Franco’s students will create a script for a short film based on one of three texts: The Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters, Winesburg, Ohio: A Group of Tales of Ohio Small-Town Life by Sherwood Anderson, or Pastures of Heaven by John Steinbeck. The actor split 15 video lectures with his business partner, Vince Jolivette, who covers practical aspects like building a budget and preparing a pitch. Tuition, which isn’t covered with Skillshare membership, costs $25 (members do get a 20% discount).

As you might expect, the experience isn’t quite like Franco’s university classes.