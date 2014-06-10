Revisit The Best And Worst World Cup Uniforms Through The Years

Though many teams have settled on a visual identity to closely adhere to–think of Argentina’s vertical blue-and-white stripes or Croatia’s checkmarks–others change almost every year. the Guardian put together a nice little interactive infographic that shows each of this year’s 32 qualified teams, from Algeria to the USA, and their official uniforms from each of the past years they’ve qualified.





Save for Portugal’s red-to-purple gradient (why???) and some patterns on the uniforms of teams like Belgium and Cameroon, most of this year’s gear is pretty modern, sleek, and designed almost exclusively by three companies: Adidas, Nike, and Puma. But given the bizarre and highly stringent rules for FIFA World Cup uniforms, which govern everything from the position of shoulder-mounted ads to the width of stripes on the sides of warmup suits, that’s not surprising. What’s your favorite kit of the bunch?