Internetopia Is Like A “Where’s Waldo” Puzzle With The Whole Internet

If the Internet were a city, it would be a very strange place, full of socially unacceptable humans, cats of outsized influence, and giant billboards proclaiming “Thank You Based God.” And in the hands of artist Benjamin Redford, and his insanely detailed 6 1/2′ x 5′ ink drawing, that’s exactly what “Internetopia” looks like.

The project was conceived and executed on Kickstarter, where Redford sold the right to claim a cube of the drawing roughly an inch in size, where he would draw whatever the donor wanted to see–and those who wanted to claim more real estate in Internetopia could continue to pledge. 220 people pledged to Redford’s campaign, buying the property rights to over 3,000 cubes of the drawing. (Another 166 pledged $50 for a copy of the final poster.)





Like all such opportunities, different people used it to different purposes: Film student Luděk Nový has a billboard in Internetopia advertising his website, while others made space for themselves or their friends/pets–including Waldo, obviously–and those who worship at the church of Lil B maintain a presence with a massive “Thank You Based God.” The idea of drawing a map of the Internet-as-a-city isn’t really one that anybody would expect, but if you did have to predict what it would look like, Redford’s interpretation would probably come pretty close to matching it.