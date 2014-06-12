The Science Behind Retaining Millennials

From offering free yoga classes and car washes to on-site acupuncture and massages, companies will do whatever it takes to attract and retain young talent.

Millennials, who will account for three quarters of the workforce by 2025, are predicted to leave their first jobs in droves within two years of joining. It’s no wonder then that businesses are willing to go to extreme lengths to avoid the high costs of turnover.

But company perks can only address the symptom, not the root of the problem, which is hiring people who are not compatible with an organization, and therefore, more likely to leave.

As baby boomers are increasingly retiring and millennials are taking over the workforce, the days where people get a job and stay there for life is a thing of the past. This trend is not surprising, as older generations tend to put emphasis on long-term job stability, benefits, and salary, while younger generations are looking for work-life balance and are not afraid to job-hop to find it.

And while money is still important, a recent survey conducted by Millennial Branding and Beyond.com shows that the top reason that millennials leave their jobs is because they are not a good “cultural fit.” Coupled with the fact that health insurance is portable for the first time, we should only see an acceleration of churn in the workplace.

Rather than casting millennials off as disloyal, employers need to embrace their aspirations. But in order to do so, they must stop hiring based on gut feelings and bring science and hard data into the mix.

Enter talent science: the practice of leveraging behavioral and performance data to evaluate job candidates based on their cultural fit with an organization and likeliness of success. This science not only helps companies decide who the right person is to bring on board, but also what role within the company they would be best suited for and how likely they are to drive value for the business from hire to retire.