How To Be A Leader Of Employees You Never See

Telecommuting is fine for individual contributors. But what if you’re in management? Then you need to be with your team, right?

Sometimes. For a reasonable number of organizations, the answer isn’t always yes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 38% of Americans with bachelor’s degrees did some work from home on an average workday. Meanwhile, in a recent survey from Staples, 71% of telecommuters consider the ability to work from home an important factor in taking a new job. When people taste freedom, they don’t go back. Organizations that want these people have to accommodate telecommuting requests–even in management.

Here’s how to manage when you’re not in the office, but the people you manage generally are.

Most mobile workers have laptops and cell phones, so that’s not an issue. But Monica Rysavy, who does project management for Pennsylvania State University, but lives exactly three hours and seven minutes away in Delaware, has found that social media tools help. People “didn’t reply very fast” to email, which impeded project speed. Since everyone loves social media alerts, she moved a lot of communication to Yammer, a platform that’s similiar Facebook, but is only accessible inside organizations. That solved the problem.

She also has a lot of conversations via Skype because of its video functionality. “I didn’t want to remind them all the time that I was a telecommuter,” she says. When you see a television personality in person, your first thought is that you know that person. Skype meetings trigger the same response the next time you see the person. You’re familiar. You’re old pals–even if you’re miles away.

Managers who’ve won telecommuting arrangements need to recognize that they will never be 100% virtual–and that’s not a bad thing. Rysavy makes that three-hour, seven-minute drive at least once a week during the academic year to conduct meetings and stay part of the culture.

Cornelia Daheim, managing partner at Z_punkt, a Cologne, Germany-based foresight consulting company, goes to the office roughly two days per week. Face-to-face meetings “do add another dimension and are critical for team spirit,” she says. You don’t need to always be in the same place, she says, but you should aim for sometimes and regularly. “And this simply needs to be prioritized in order to happen.”