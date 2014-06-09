Behold, The World’s First Space-Vine

In only a year and a half of Vine, we’ve seen six-second loops of just about everything under the sun. With a recent dispatch from space, however, we’ve apparently moved on from underneath and are now broadcasting Vines from somewhere more adjacent to the sun.

Astronaut Reid Wiseman has posted the first-ever Vine video sent from space. It’s a six-second time lapse of the view from the International Space Station (ISS), representing a 92-minute orbit around the Earth at 17,500 mph. During the length of time condensed for the footage, the sun is visibly doing an acrobatic cycle, but never setting the entire time. Aside from proximity to the upcoming summer solstice on June 21, what accounts for the extra visibility is that the orbit runs parallel with the terminator line, a moving line that separates the illuminated and dark sides of the planet.

Wiseman’s Vine went up on June 6 and has thus far amassed over 4,500 likes and 2,000 retweets–a figure that will no doubt increase as more people shake off their weekend news-comas. Could a Snapchat from space be next? Possibly. But then again, if it happened, we’d probably never find out about it before the message disappeared.