Dads Get The Dove Treatment For Father’s Day

The stereotype of the doofus dad was born out the gradual transition of men from Ward Cleaver towards becoming an equal partner in child-rearing and other areas of domesticity. But it’s been three decades since Mr. Mom , and yet, while many men now belong in the latter camp, a recent study commissioned by Unilever’s Dove brand says just 20% of dads see their role accurately portrayed in media.

Out of 1,000 fathers aged 25-54 surveyed, only 13% said the media portrays fathers as responsible for childcare, while 61% said the media portrays them negatively. So for this Father’s Day, dads got the Dove treatment–heartwarming moments that will put a lump in any pop’s throat.

The spot, by Davie Brown Entertainment/The Marketing Arm, Stun Creative and director Rob Meltzer, cuts across 27 familiar fatherhood moments, from potty training and playgrounds, to wedding dances and a shoulder to cry on.

The tagline–“Isn’t it time we celebrate dads?”–is a bit heavy-handed, but the sentiment of the spot will ring true for plenty of modern men.