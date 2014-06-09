What One Of History’s Greatest Visualizations Could Teach Us About Designing Interfaces Today

In The Visual Display of Quantitative Information , Edward Tufte calls Charles Joseph Minard’s graphic of Napoleon in Russia one of the “best statistical drawings ever created.” But what makes it so good? And what could it teach us about designing interfaces today?

Before we analyze this graphic, we need to know a bit of history. The year is 1812, and Napoleon is doing pretty well for himself. He has most of Europe under his control, except for the U.K. No matter how many times he tried to invade them, he couldn’t break through their defenses. His plan was to place an embargo on them, forcing the other European countries to stop trade with the U.K., which would weaken them enough so that Napoleon could invade and take over easily.

Czar Alexander of Russia sees that Napoleon was becoming too powerful, so he refuses to participate in this embargo. Angry at Alexander’s decision, Napoleon gathers a massive army of more than 400,000 to attack Russia in June of 1812. While Russia’s troops are not as numerous as France’s, Russia has a plan. Russian troops keep retreating as Napoleon’s troops move forward, burning everything they pass, ensuring that the French forces could not take anything from their environment. Eventually the French army follows the Russian army all the way to Moscow during October, suffering major losses from lack of food. By the time Napoleon gets to Moscow, he knows he has to retreat. As winter settles into Europe and the temperature drops, Napoleon’s troops suffer even more losses, returning to France from lack of food, disease, and weather conditions.

Let’s look at all the data we have for this battle. We have the numbers of Napoleon’s troops by location (longitude), organized by group and direction. We can plot it on line graphs like so.





Next, the temperature experienced by his troops when winter settled in on the return trip.





We also have the path that his troops took to and from Moscow. We can display this information by plotting the paths on a map.





Finally, here is Minard’s graphic.