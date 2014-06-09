advertisement
Would You Give Money To The Homeless If They Were Mannequins?

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Despite being the most obvious example of urban human tragedy, too often they just blend in to the landscape. Homelessness is a problem facing most modern cities and Amsterdam is no exception.

To help raise money and awareness for BADT, a local foundation to help the city’s most needy, agency JWT Amsterdam created a campaign that actually put more homeless people on the street. Well, sort of. They took mannequins, dressed them up shabbily and put a piggy-bank slot in their heads for donations.

The mannequins were placed around the city–sleeping on park benches, under bridges–asking passersby, via signs, for a contribution. In addition to creating more opportunities to give, the inanimate homeless also perhaps removed the discomfort barrier to giving–for some people, maybe it’s easier to put a coin in a slot than interact with someone down on his luck. It’s a creative idea to a common problem, but also surprising no one on the film was a bit creeped out by the corpse-like dude lying there with a hole hacksawed into his forehead.


