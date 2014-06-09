Shadow Project Wins Latest Playful Smart Cities Initiative

An interactive public artwork involving shadows captured from passersby which interact with people who follow, winner of the 2014 Playable City Award announced June 9, will be installed in the city of Bristol by September.

“Shadowing”–created by design partnership Jonathan Chomko and Matthew Rosier, based in New York and Treviso, Italy, respectively–will use infrared technology to capture people’s outlines then project movement back as shadows once the people who have formed the shadows have moved on.

The project is designed to explore the disconnectedness that technology can create between strangers, the role light can play in creating a city’s character, and the unseen data alters and surveillance culture that pervades contemporary urban spaces, its creators claim.





“Our goal is to create unexpected interactions between people who share an urban environment by placing pockets of memory through the city that remembers those who have passed through, allowing citizens to interact through time,” says Chomko.

Adds Rosier: “Our starting point was the notion that what makes our cities vibrant are the people we share them with.”

The Playable City Award was launched in 2013 by organizations involved in Bristol’s creative technologies sector including Watershed, a cross-art form venue and producer which shares, develops, and showcases innovative cultural ideas and talent.

The initiative offers artists and creatives an opportunity to “make something wonderful using creative technologies.” Entries are invited from around the world inspired by the award’s theme–“come play, explore.” The winner receives £30,000 to execute their idea.