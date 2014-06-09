Think You’re Sick? This Little Box Can Swab Your Nose And Tell You For Sure

Last week Apple announced the long-awaited HealthKit framework, a smartphone dashboard for tracking health information, at its WWDC conference. But the founders of Cue–a hardware device that puts lab-quality medical testing in the hands of consumers–are already one step ahead.

“They’re just kind of tipping their toes into it, aggregating information from different devices. This goes one level deeper,” says cofounder and CEO Ayub Khattak, as he demonstrates how Cue works.

HealthKit is a data interface, but Cue gets under the skin: The device processes biofluid samples in real time, enabling a form of self-diagnosis that leaves resources like WebMD in the dust. Worried that you might have the flu? Take a sample from your nose using the Cue wand, load the wand into a pale green cartridge roughly the size of a thumb drive, and within minutes the results appear in the Cue app, via Bluetooth.

Click to enlarge

“You have this result. Now you can do something with it,” Khattak says, envisioning a world in which you contact your physician, alert your network, and manage your prescription pickup more efficiently than ever before. As for Apple, Samsung, and the rest of the tech giants developing software for the consumer health market: “We haven’t made specific plans for integrating, but are looking into it.”

In recent years consumers have been experimenting with an avalanche of new products promising to improve health and wellness, from wearables that track steps per day to smartphone alarms that adjust to REM rhythms. Some, like Scanadu, have started to erode the barriers between hospital and home by allowing consumers to track vital signs like temperature and blood pressure. Cue takes the Scanadu model one step further by capturing and analyzing biofluids–blood, saliva, nasal discharge–in real time.

“It doesn’t make sense to us that all that information is locked up with gatekeepers,” says Clint Sever, Cue cofounder and chief product officer. “You have to go through a doctor, you have to go through a lab. There’s a wait time associated with that, there’s a high cost associated with that.”

Click to enlarge

The cofounders launched Cue in May after years of collaborating on prototypes that married Khattak’s biosciences background with Sever’s mechanical engineering skills. Along the way they quietly raised over $1 million from a network of scientists, doctors, and investors near their home base in San Diego. The initial product package, set to ship in spring 2015 for $199, will be able to test for fertility, influenza, inflammation, testosterone, and vitamin D.