How Governors Ball Got Wireless Payments Working–In The Middle Of The New York Harbor

This weekend, as thousands descended upon New York Harbor for the Governors Ball festival, many concertgoers were pleasantly surprised to find fewer lines.

Thanks to mobile payments, this year’s Governors Ball was a paperless experience–and in festival terms, that means less waiting. Partnering with PayPal and TOURtech, event organizers enabled mobile payment for concessions and goods over Bluetooth, allowing vendors to bill patrons by simply selecting their name from a pre-loaded list of concert attendees–almost the way Square payments work. There’s nothing to scan, so the phone doesn’t even have to be visible.

“You just order with the bartender, you ask for a beer,” explains Yoni Reisman, partner at Founders Entertainment, which produces Governors Ball. “You tell him you’re paying with the Gov Ball app, then they’ll see you in their system. [The purchase will] just be charged directly to the credit card you’ve attached to your account, and then you’re on your way.”

Mobile payment was available concessions and merchandise tents, or at least within Bluetooth range. To jump-start usership, the event offered anyone who sets up a PayPal account for the first time $5 off any purchase.

“Basically it’s all through the PayPal app,” says Reisman. “It works just like PayPal app will work in Manhattan or anywhere else. There’s going to be some PayPal brand ambassadors around that area, there’s going to be some signage telling people that pay with the PayPal app.”

But implementation of such a complicated network wasn’t cheap or easy, either. Especially on an island that isn’t normally outfitted for heavy network usage.

“Randall’s Island doesn’t have hardwired Internet, so everything is kind of beamed over,” says Reisman. “For example, at other events where you’re not on an island, they have hardwire Internet wires. There’s no wires to the island, which is a challenge.”