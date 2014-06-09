The Stand-Up, Breakout Collaboration Behind “Obvious Child”

Here’s how Jenny Slate and Gillian Robespierre–to borrow the rom-com lingo–“met cute.” It was years ago at a stand-up gig of Slate’s in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Robespierre looked on from the audience. Soon, Slate was delving into her more raunchy material: puberty, masturbation, poop jokes. “It was just one of those insane moments,” says Robespierre now. “It felt like she was Donna.”

“Donna” is the protagonist of the new film Obvious Child, a film written and directed by Robespierre and starring Slate. When Robespierre first saw Slate on that Brooklyn stage, she already had a draft of a short that she had co-written with two other friends, and they were hunting for the perfect Donna. In Slate, they found their woman.

Slate would go on to various kinds of fame–Internet (heard of a little guy named Marcel the Shell?), television (remember the case of that accidental F-bomb on SNL?). But with Obvious Child, Slate brings new dramatic range to a role–a hapless standup comic who gets pregnant after a one-night stand and decides to get an abortion.

We caught up with Slate and Robespierre to learn more about how the duo’s first meeting blossomed into a years-long creative partnership.

FAST COMPANY: What was it that made each of you trust the other at the beginning?

JENNY SLATE: I reacted very strongly to the material. It was really funny, and it was different from anything I’d worked on professionally as an actress before. I thought it was a really original idea, and it felt really necessary to me. I thought, “Why have I not seen this before?”

GILLIAN ROBESPIERRE: I guess the part of Jenny’s performance that made us feel she could be a dramatic actress was just from her onstage presence, narrating about her life and her childhood. I think we all took chances on each other, me being a first-time director, and for Jenny it being the first role that had some drama in it.

FC: First you made a short version of the film. Now, years later, comes the feature. What were those intervening years of development like?



ROBESPIERRE: I was sad when Jenny moved to L.A., but she did such amazing work, and it was fun to watch her career and voice blossom from afar. All along I was in Brooklyn, sending drafts, then finally I teamed up with producer Elisabeth Holm, who was really the major catalyst and the third part to this equation. We got the film in the right shape story-wise, and we put together a group of executive producers who were really psyched to make a movie with Jenny Slate.