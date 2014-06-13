5 Lessons From The Kickstarter Designer Who’s Been Making A Poster A Day For A Year

Kickstarter designer Alex Proba carves out 30 minutes every evening to make a poster. After long days working on client projects–including, say, bringing Kickstarter products to the MoMA Design Store –she forces herself to sit down and design something new. Three-hundred-fifty-six days into her “A Poster a Day” project , Proba has arrived at a unifying color palette and a style that favors odd-couple juxtapositions. “I found my own identity in it,” she tells Co.Design.

Proba’s discipline is already bearing fruit: She’s launching a pop-up shop in Brooklyn in July, she has an e-commerce site in the works, and she has received a wave of interest from fellow designers who’ve been inspired by her example. Here is her advice for developing your creative talent.

1. Restrict your time, not your creativity.

Proba’s seemingly ambitious project started with a spontaneous post to Instagram and a caption (“new project–one poster a day #aposteraday”) that invited a follow-up. “I started playing around with random shapes and made this random graphic,” she says.

As in any creative profession, you have to work out a lot of junk before getting to the good stuff.

For the first few weeks, she found herself spending all night on each image–over-thinking it and second-guessing herself. “I didn’t put many restrictions on it, and it wasn’t working,” she says. The solution was simple: “30 minutes and post it.” End of story.

2. Look to daily life for inspiration.