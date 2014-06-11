The Sandwiches At This Restaurant Are Amazing–Because They’re Getting You Super High

In April, the first marijuana food truck popped up in Seattle. Dubbed the The Samich, now it’s moving to a permanent Seattle location with indoor seating for patrons. The new space may be the first-ever marijuana restaurant that’s completely open to the public .

Created by a company called MagicalButter, the Samich truck offers homey food items like grilled cheese, pulled pork, and peanut butter and jelly–all infused with THC (one of the active ingredients in marijuana) using a device that inserts botanical extracts into butter, cooking oil, and alcohol. That device, the MB2, is sold by MagicalButter online.





The Samich truck–actually a pink school bus–has been a hit, garnering plenty of media attention as it traveled between Colorado and Washington, the two states where marijuana is fully legal. But Garyn Angel, the CEO of MagicalButter, is excited about having a permanent location.

When it opens to the public in a few weeks, the MagicalButter Studio, located within walking distance of the Starbucks world headquarters, will offer “high-end everyday foods” similar to what’s currently offered on the Samich truck, according to Angel. In order to prevent customer overdoses, MagicalButter Studio will let people decide how much weed they want in their food items, down to the milligram. “We provide testing for them if they’d like,” says Angel, who refers to his customers as “patients.”

The MagicalButter Studio will have a broad menu that can be customized to visiting chefs, according to Angel. Since marijuana is a somewhat pricey ingredient, meals will cost about $10 more than they normally would. But, of course, customers will get much more than average food.





As Maureen Dowd’s marijuana candy bar freakout taught us, not everyone knows how much weed they should be consuming. MagicalButter will have an in-house patient advocate to help people figure out dosing.

“We’re going to make sure people are educated, that they’re conscious of what’s going on, and make sure it’s a safe environment,” says Angel.