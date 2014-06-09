Uber Users Can Now Pay For Rides With American Express Rewards Points

American Express and Uber have struck a multi-year partnership that will let riders pay their fares using their rewards points. The credit card company said customers can also earn double points if they pay their Uber rides with registered American Express cards.

An update to Uber’s app released Monday will let cardholders can take advantage of either of these offers. For each ride, customers will see an option in Uber’s app to select “Earn 2x Points” or “Use Points.” American Express said 100 points equals $1 in credit, so 2,000 points can be used to pay for a $20 fare.

The credit card company said this is the first time its loyalty platform has been so deeply integrated into an app. “We saw spend on Uber with our cardholders truly blowing up, month over month,” Leslie Berland, senior vice president of digital partnerships and development at American Express, tells Fast Company.

The American Express partnership is another deal brokered, in part, by Emil Michael, Uber’s senior vice president of business, who was recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People. One of his most popular publicity stunts to date is on-demand kittens, which drew in 500,000 requests in three cities.

“This is not kittens, which is a one-time thing,” Michael says. “This is more of a long-term strategic partnership that will last for three years.” On Friday, Uber announced a new round of funding that soared its valuation to $17 billion.