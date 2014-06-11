3 Principles For A Contagiously Engaging Company Culture

Company culture is one of the business world’s favorite buzzwords right now–something thrown around to collect awards and impress recruits.

In some cases, “culture” isn’t more than skin deep. Whether it’s ping-pong tables in the break room or destination holiday parties, many organizations are great at establishing the physical markers of “culture,” but it may only exist on the surface. True corporate culture, one rooted deep within an organization, should be more than perks. It should be a change agent.

By creating an environment that promotes engaged employees, firms can attract team members who are motivated to support and contribute to a company’s profitability. The question is how.

In a nation where 70% of employees feel disengaged at work, according to a recent Gallup poll, companies can’t escape the reality that a dissatisfied team translates into worse financial performance.

Disconnected staff members are often less productive and less likely to nurture strong customer relationships–a symptom that can jeopardize the health of an entire organization. Need proof? Gallup research shows that actively disengaged employees cost the U.S. an estimated $450 billion to $550 billion annually.

If even a handful of your employees are among the disenchanted, your company is taking some of that heat.

There’s no on-off switch for cultivating employee engagement. Whether you’re a startup or in the Fortune 500, it’s a process. To combat pervasive workplace unhappiness, companies should work to promote greater emotional investment–creating an office where employees can contribute while pursuing their passion and continuing to learn.