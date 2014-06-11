How Startups (And Everyone Else) Should Handle Social Media

Most companies treat their social media like a marathon. They have a year-long calendar, they post on the company blog and social media channels regularly, and they monitor brand mentions so that someone can answer questions and engage with customers, day in and day out.

Obviously, that can and does get results in the long haul. However, when you’re starting your company or just need to gain traction quickly, there’s a solid chance you could get better results by working with more of a sprint mindset.

The marathon mentality will keep users and leads engaged once you get them, but the sprint mentality will get you those new users and leads in the first place–with a much faster turnaround time.

If you’ve heard of or worked with Agile methodology, you’re probably familiar with the term “sprint.” The way I’m using it here is similar but not quite the same.

The idea is that instead of working on a day-in-day-out basis, you have an enforced deadline–you create your own deadlines, if necessary, by using an external event. Then, you focus on being incredibly proactive in getting your content/product in people’s hands before that deadline.

When working with client Likter at a local agency, we wanted to amp up downloads before SXSW as much as possible. I’d already featured it in an app round up at Lifehack, but I didn’t want to stop there. I did some research and came up with a list of all the volunteer-run Twitter accounts that curate SXSW related information and events. I used Buffer to schedule out tweets from my account over the course of the weekend. That way, tweets weren’t going out to a million users all at once.

The result? Almost every single tweet got favorited and retweeted, often more than once, and downloads jumped from three to five a day to 89 in one day–and they didn’t return to pre-article levels afterwards (they were still approximately 10 times higher than before the article).