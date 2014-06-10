How Facebook’s Chief Creative Officer Makes Ad Campaigns Go Viral

You’re familiar with Facebook, and you’re familiar with the fact that Facebook has advertising, but have you given much thought to how, exactly, it gets there? Mark D’Arcy has, but then again, as Facebook’s chief creative officer, that’s his job. D’Arcy and his team are a driving force behind some of the most successful campaigns on Facebook, and next week, when meeting with clients at the Cannes Lions festival, the premier international ad awards show and conference, D’Arcy will be applying Facebook’s hacker mentality to several spur-of-the-moment campaigns.

Mark D’Arcy

How is advertising on Facebook different from advertising elsewhere–so much so that a chief creative officer and a large team is needed to shape it? Consider a couple of recent campaigns that D’Arcy’s team was involved in.

You may be among the millions of people who were made to think about a beer brand, Newcastle, around Super Bowl time this year. A number of key people had something to do with that–including Anna Kendrick, one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and ad agency Droga5. But assuming you were exposed to any part of the campaign on Facebook, D’Arcy had hand in it, too.

The “If We Made It” campaign–playing on the gag that Newcastle couldn’t afford an actual Super Bowl spot–launched on Facebook, featuring videos with Kendrick and other celebrities, as well as cheeky videos that imagined how Newcastle would have made epic spots for other industries (like this faux “Mega Huge” ad lampooning a Doritos spot).

On Facebook alone, the campaign garnered 56 million impressions, over a million video views, as well as 69,000 Likes, 16,000 shares, and 8,000 comments.

Newcastle brand director Quinn Kilbury confirms that it was consulting with Facebook’s creative team that led to a campaign so successful that, he says, the spike in consumers’ good will towards the brand is still measurable today. “We’ve got a smart, strategic, funny agency,” he says of Droga5, “but in order to make sure we’re getting all that wit and humor and insight to the consumer, there are just some best practices in terms of breakthrough and shareability.” When to run a video ad, and at what length; when to run a banner ad; how to deploy all these in such a way that people and publications start reposting organically; how to maximize all of that in such a way to wind up in the Facebook homepage’s coveted “trending” box (which Newcastle pulled off two days in a row)–all of these insights were gleaned by collaborating with D’Arcy’s team.

In another campaign, D’Arcy’s team joined forces with Colenso BBDO/AIM Proximity to maximize the effect on Facebook of an ad campaign designed to boost Amnesty International’s presence in New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region. What they came up was inventive, if a bit creepy: a “Trial by Timeline” application that would scour a user’s Facebook Timeline, looking at your age, nationality, relationship status, and political views. Then the application “sentenced” the user to a (virtual) punishment, calling attention to the fact that in some parts of the world, you can be beaten or stoned just for drinking alcohol or fraternizing with the opposite sex.