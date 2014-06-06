CIA Joins Twitter: “We Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny That This Is Our First Tweet”

The Central Intelligence Agency made its Twitter debut Friday with a cheeky tweet that has been shared more than 50,000 times in its first hour.

Should Twitter users be worried the government is following them on the social web? CIA Director John Brennan said in a statement that the agency is expanding to Twitter and Facebook–complementing its existing Flickr and YouTube accounts–to engage directly with the public and share its developments.

That is, if it can comment. This is a notorious secretive spy agency, after all.

The Secret Service could learn from the CIA’s sense of humor. It is currently shopping around for social media software that could, among other capabilities, detect sarcasm on Twitter.