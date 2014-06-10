3 Ways To Compete As A “Made In America” Brand

A funny thing happened on my way home from an Army Surplus store 25 years ago. A pair of WWII khakis I had just purchased were about to unwittingly take me on a decades-long journey from a small college town in Ohio into the buzzing factories and workshops of the American apparel industry.

I didn’t just want to wear those khakis; I wanted to reproduce them in America with the same quality and care of that original WWII pair.

So I started Bills Khakis and along the way slowly added shorts, belts, shoes, sweaters, and all manner of shirts–all made in America with that same eye for quality and timeless value. Today Bills Khakis are sold through 500 men’s specialty stores across the country and online.

And while American-made products are having a cultural moment–one I celebrate–sourcing and managing domestic supply partners in a global economy is not an easy task. Here are few lessons learned that may save you a stitch or two in time:

In 1990, there was no momentum behind the cause of American manufacturing. The manufacturing jobs that had been lost in the North were now being lost in the South to factories in Mexico and Asia. Having grown up in Reading, Pennsylvania, a region that echoes the story of Rust Belt cities across the U.S., I was compelled to try to reverse the trend of outsourcing. Besides, I needed a job too!

Fortunately, there were still remnants of a once booming textile and garment industry throughout eastern Pennsylvania. I knocked on the door of many before finding a small factory that could tailor cotton garments with the same level of quality typically reserved for wool.

I quickly discovered the reality of domestic labor rates and the impact that would have on my retail price, which was more than 20% higher than most brands in the category at the time. To further the challenge, I was pioneering a market segment, premium khakis, to which consumers had not been exposed.