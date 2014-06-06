Yahoo To Discontinue Flickr Logins Via Google And Facebook

Photo-hosting site Flickr–one of Yahoo’s most valuable assets–will phase out the ability to log in with Facebook and Google accounts on June 30 . Flickr users will be required to create a Yahoo account to continue accessing Flickr.





Yahoo plans to discontinue third-party logins to all its services eventually, beginning back in March with Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick ‘Em. This is all part of CEO Marissa Mayer‘s campaign to bring users back to the ailing search company–even on a grassroots level. In the fall, when users tweeted at Mayer pledging to use the company’s services in exchange for a retweet, the CEO was game, retweeting 11 of their messages.