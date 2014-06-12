An Organic Brand Scurries To Stay Ahead In The Mac And Cheese Wars

With a cute bunny logo and her home phone number slapped on the side, Annie Withey sold her first boxes of mac and cheese as a natural, clean alternative to the artificial ingredients and neon yellow dyes that came in Kraft’s iconic product.

Back in 1989, when it was mostly hippy stores that sold hippy foods to hippy types, this was a fresh concept. This goes to show just how far the organic and natural foods movement has come today. Twenty-five years later, now Kraft–selling its own organic mac and cheese since 2006 and deciding last October to remove artificial yellow dyes from some packages–is becoming more like Annie’s Homegrown.





That’s perhaps the biggest point of pride for Annie’s CEO John Foraker, an MBA who was raised on a family farm and joined the company in 1998. The brand that launched to stand for “everything that conventional food wasn’t at the time,” he says, is now watching everyone else move in its direction.

But now its biggest challenge is to avoid falling victim to that same success. Annie’s balancing act is to continue its growth despite ever more competition while staying true to its values of eating and acting responsibly. “The big guns will try to catch us, and we’ll always try to stay ahead,” says Foraker. “It’s about brand trust.”





So far Annie’s has seemed up to the test. While it spent years chugging along–when Foraker joined Annie’s, it still had six employees and about $6 million in revenues–growth has been the major focus in recent years as the first private investors came on board and then the company went public in 2012.

Indeed, today, Annie’s is a $204-million-revenue company with 125 employees quickly filling up all available space in a green office building in Berkeley, California. (It moved from Napa in 2011, finding a bigger space, better recruitment possibilities, and a “spiritual home” in Berkeley. The office is furnished with recycled couches, and, of course, an organic garden.) Annie’s first venture beyond mac and cheese was cheddar bunnies in 2003. Now its 135 products, from frozen pizza to gluten-free alfredo skillet dinners, are offered in 35,000 grocery stores, including Walmart and a corner bodega next to this author’s Brooklyn apartment. It’s as cloyingly cute as ever: Its top marketing executive has the title Chief Mom Officer, and Foraker talks sincerely of reducing his company’s “bunny footprint.”





There are signs of strain, however. Annie’s purchased 35 million pounds of organic ingredients in 2013, a 36% increase from just two years earlier. Organic wheat is Annie’s most important ingredient, and high prices in the last year have impacted its bottom line. The problem reflects issues of supply and demand: More companies want to buy organic wheat than there are farmers to grow enough.