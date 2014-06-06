4 Questions You Should Ask About the Jobs Recovery

Six years after the Great Recession, we’re finally back to (drumroll, please): Exactly where we started. There were 138.4 million jobs in 2008, when the economy first hit the doldrums. Thanks to the 217,000 nonfarm payroll jobs U.S. employers added in May , 138.5 million Americans are now employed. Too bad there are now an additional 7 million U.S. workers in the labor pool.

“Just getting back to where we were before the recession began nearly six and a half years ago leaves us in a really big hole,” Heidi Shierholz of the Economic Policy Institute told NPR’s Morning Edition.

Overall, the latest report from the National Bureau of Labor Statistics is a mixed bag. The steady growth of the last four months is encouraging–employers have been adding at least 200,000 jobs per month since February–but the unemployment rate is stuck at 6.3%.

Here are four questions to ask in order to get to the real story behind the numbers.

Are the long-term unemployed finding work?

This has been one of the most pressing concerns for policymakers, who have been flummoxed by the challenge of retraining workers with outdated or mismatched skills. Over the past 12 months, the ranks of the long-term unemployed dropped by close to 1 million. But in May, that progress flatlined: 3.4 million Americans have been unemployed for 27 weeks or more, a number virtually unchanged since April.

Despite the commitment of some large companies to stop discriminating against this population, which represents a third of the overall unemployed, no one seems to have found a solution that works at scale.

Do the jobs being created pay a living wage?

All jobs are not created equal. Making a living wage, with opportunities for advancement, has become an elusive goal for many workers–and that sense of discouragement has been holding back consumer spending. Moreover, as Gothamist found in interviews with five casino workers who saw their incomes double from roughly $10 to over $20 per hour, thanks to a revised union contract, the impact on quality of life can be immediate.