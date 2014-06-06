“Part Of My Agreement Is No Ugly Pictures Posted”: The Rise Of Social Media Pre-Nups

Some couples are drawing up social media prenuptial agreements to prevent embarrassing images and details from leaking online.

“Basically, a social media pre-nup is an agreement in place as early as possible about what’s cool and what’s not cool online,” marriage therapist Dr. Sheri Meyers told Katie Couric on her talk show. “Part of my agreement is no ugly pictures posted.”

While some couples are consulting lawyers to create legally binding rules for social media, others are creating their own written or verbal agreements. For wealthier couples, the punishment for breaking a set of predefined rules can be monetary. One estate planner said at least one set of clients has agreed to pony up $50,000 for each violation like, say, posting an unflattering bathing suit photo. However, lighter penalties could include chores, such as scrubbing the toilet.

“It’s not all dollars and cents,” New York-based attorney Ann-Margaret Carrozza told The New York Daily News. “It’s setting some boundaries so someone is not humiliated.”