Our Modern Work-Life Problems Have Been Around For Hundreds Of Years

An enduring legacy of Shakespeare and great opera is that they serve as a reminder that the world may have changed, but it hasn’t changed that much. These works demonstrate that the sources of joy, conflict, and sadness in human relationships have remained the same for centuries.

I was reminded of this fact not long ago after talking with a masters student of mine in the Human Dimensions of Organizations program at the University of Texas. He wanted to focus a major project in this program on the way that technology disrupts work-life balance.

Before getting settled on this project, I asked him to read Utopia by Thomas More. Utopia was published in 1516. At its core, the book explores factors that might lead to a perfect society that would minimize stress, eliminate corruption, treat people with respect, and allow them to live meaningful lives.

Regardless of what you think of the suggestions that More provides, it is clear that there were many problems in European society in this era that needed to be addressed. Most workers were overworked, and underpaid. A small minority of individuals as well as those with political influence were greedy and often corrupt. Health care and aging caused a lot of societal stress.

Do any of these problems sound familiar?

The point is that we tend to think that the problems and stresses of the modern workplace are new. They are caused by new aspects of the world like the presence of four generations of workers in the workplace, the easy always-on availability of information, and the constant need to do more with less.

When we assume that most of our problems have new and modern causes, then we seek new (often technological) solutions to those problems.