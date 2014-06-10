How To Redesign Your Home Office For Maximum Creativity

Whether it’s a tiny corner in your bedroom or living room, or you have a sprawling floor-to-ceiling windowed room dedicated to your home office–designing the right space for creative work isn’t just a slap-some-posters-on-the-wall experience. Put some thought into it, and you can design a home workspace that will encourage focus and creative thinking.

More challenging tasks should be done in calmer spaces, says architect and design psychology consultant, Barbara Lyons Stewart, while less challenging tasks should be completed in more stimulating spaces. “You want your energy to go into the creative work, not the environment,” says Stewart. “If I know I’m designing and doing something creative, I’ll go for a lower-energy environment.”

But what design factors actually make for high- or low-energy spaces? When putting together your workspace at home, here are five factors to keep in mind to build the right space to stimulate your creative thinking.

This should come as no surprise, but nature stimulates creative thinking. Taking a walk or going to the park for some fresh air will often help trigger some of your best ideas. But it turns out that you can get that creative boost indoors too. A 2012 study out of the University of Munich found that the color green helps stimulate creative performance.

Adding green touches to your workspace can happen in a number of ways. Incorporate plants into the workspace, sit near a window with a view of trees outside, or simply add touches of green to the color scheme of the space, such as a rug or lampshade. “Think of springtime: Budding, growing, developing,” says Stewart. “Part of it is thinking of your home office as spring time.”

Design-oriented people often want to strip their workspace down to the bare minimum–using pristine white furniture and a minimalist look. If that’s your aesthetic, go for it, but working elements of nature beyond greens into your workspace will also help stimulate creative thinking.

A wood desk surface, for example, will provide a lower energy, less harsh workspace than a white laminate or metal desk. Again, this goes back to our instinctual love of nature. “There’s something that’s in you that makes you want to be outside,” says Stewart. Adding more natural elements to your workspace, like wood surfaces, wicker, and more curvilinear lines rather than harsh straight edges can help bring some of that calm into your space.