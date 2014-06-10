How To Tell If You Are Following Your Calling Or Just Feeding Your Ego

When I left a career in marketing to pursue freelance writing, I explained to my boss and my coworkers that I was simply following my true calling. A writer since childhood, I always imagined how amazing it would be to make money pursuing a hobby I enjoyed most.

What I didn’t tell them is that while I had attempted to flex my creative writing muscle in a variety of mediums–from journaling to fiction writing, what sealed the deal on a career in journalism was the first time I saw my name in print. I don’t consider myself a narcissistic person, but flipping through the sheen pages of a magazine and seeing my name in black and white boosted my ego far more than any achievement I’d experienced at any other job.

Shelley Prevost, in an article in Inc.com, caused me to question whether my career change was driven by following my passion and doing what I was born to do, or whether I was simply feeding my ego.

“Your ego and your ‘calling’ in life can look surprisingly similar,” she writes. “Both pull you toward the realization of your desires. Both can completely consume your waking–and sometimes sleeping–hours with frenetic thoughts and sparks of brilliance. They can also manifest similar outcomes–money, fame, and power. And they can both leave you feeling exhausted.”

Prevost offers five ways to tell whether it’s your ego or your calling that are driving your career:

A calling expresses itself throughout your life in subtle ways. It doesn’t fear not accomplishing something, but rather not being able to express itself.

Whatever area of your life you feel most insecure about is where your ego will want to go, even if it’s an area where you lack natural skills. A calling is discovered through careful observation and reflection upon one’s life and innate abilities.