How To Learn To Delegate Without Giving Up All Your Control

In the seemingly never-ending comparison between genders in leadership and management, a 2013 American Express OPEN Mindset Survey found that only 26% of women entrepreneurs rate themselves as excellent delegators. Seventy percent say they are “hands-on” leaders, even though they recognize that sharing responsibility might be beneficial to their companies.

So, women are terrible at delegating. Or are they? Survey author Julie R. Weeks, founder of Empire, Michigan-based Womenable, a women’s leadership consultancy, says that women tend to be harsher than men when evaluating themselves. Since this was a women-only survey, it’s hard to say what the delegation differential really is.

Weeks says she does find that many women are more protective of tasks and prone to multitasking. In her experience, she finds that men tend to care less who does the work as long as it gets done.

Anne O’Brien Carelli author of The Truth about Supervision: Coaching, Teamwork, Interviewing, Appraisals, 360⁰ Assessments, Delegation, and Recognition and founder of Delmar, N.Y., human resource consulting firm Carelli & Associates says delegation is less a gender issue and more a business owner and leadership issue.

“It’s true for both men and women that, if you’ve built a business from the ground up, you really hesitate to trust your ‘child’ with anyone else,” she says.

One thing on which most everyone agrees: You can’t do everything yourself and expect your business–or your career, for that matter–to grow. Delegation is essential to free you to spend your time in the best possible ways while developing the skills of your employees. Here’s how everyone can do it better.

Delegation doesn’t mean offloading your grunt work onto the nearest possible bystander. Carelli makes a distinction between distributing tasks that need to be done among the most appropriate people to do them and delegating tasks and projects that will help employees grow.