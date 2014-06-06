The Top 5 Leadership Stories, June 2-6

We looked at the subtitles of workplace sexism, the little cues in your email style, and the big questions that get you thinking: Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the week of June 2.





It’s not mad science, but simple habits that wake up your creative side while you snooze. When you’re (ideally) putting in as many hours asleep as you are at the office, put that time to work for you–by activating the intrinsic system of memory, learning, and dreaming.





“Do I still believe in myself?” “Am I doing something that scares me every day?” These questions aren’t easy to answer, but they’re worth the introspection to find the answers.





Long and disorganized? Wordy or sharp? Full of emoticons? Everyone has a style of email expression–find out what yours says about you.





“I may not be the smartest person in the room, but I know how to outwork everyone else.” Sound familiar? This CEO worked both long and hard to get where she is, but a big life change forced her to start working smarter. Read how she did it.





The days of overt Mad Men-style discrimination may be (mostly) behind us, but sexism is unfortunately still alive in the modern workplace. Social scientists believe gender bias generally takes two forms: prescriptive and descriptive biases. Learn how to keep them from sneaking into your everyday life.