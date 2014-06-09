5 Ways Liberal Arts Grads Can Actually Get Jobs

Transitioning from college to career is never easy, and if you’re graduating with a liberal arts degree the task may seem even more fraught. A recent survey of job seekers and HR professionals from consulting firm Millennial Branding and career network Beyond.com found that only 2% of employers actively recruit liberal arts grads . In contrast, 18% of employers seek out business grads and 27% recruit engineers and computer scientists. Indeed, 49% of job seekers said “no jobs” exist for those with a liberal arts degree.

Don’t despair, liberal arts majors. Whatever your field of study, you can land a job by being strategic about the process.

Whether you need to work or not, working during school is a great idea. At 23 years old, Caitlin Stevens got a librarian job managing a staff of seven. How did she pull that off? “I worked in the library the last two years of college, and I worked part-time in at least four libraries during graduate school,” she says, often two roles at a time; not counting the official internships she did.

Many classmates didn’t intern or volunteer. “So they have no experience and wonder why people won’t hire them,” she says. “The reasoning I heard a lot from both undergrads and grad students was, ‘I’m focusing on school,’ but honestly people hiring rarely look at your GPA, so why would you focus on that?” She’s right; only 2% of employers in the Millennial Branding survey ranked GPA as the most important factor in hiring.

Trying different jobs will help you figure out what you like and don’t like. Internships are great, but don’t just look at summer programs. School-year programs might have less competition, and if you arrange your schedule creatively, then you could work a few days per week.

Look for paid internships if you can. A new study from InternMatch finds that students who’ve done paid internships are three times more likely to have job offers at graduation than those doing unpaid ones.

While your college email account still works, take advantage of being in school to ask to meet people. Kate Havard graduated in 2012 from St. John’s College, a liberal arts school in Annapolis, Maryland, that offers a classics education. During a summer program, she heard a talk about journalism from Weekly Standard founder Bill Kristol. She asked the program coordinator for his email and sent him “a really embarrassing letter” asking for an internship. He forwarded it to the intern coordinator, and she got in. She did a good job, and wound up doing a year-long stint there after graduation.