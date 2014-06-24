A New Doc Explores The Bright Life And Sudden Death Of Aaron Swartz

Documentary maker Brian Knappenberger would have been more than happy to tell both sides of the story surrounding the bright life and dismaying death of programmer, RSS creator, and Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz. There was just one problem: The government officials who charged the hacker activist with 13 felony counts for downloading scholarly documents onto his laptop refused to be interviewed.

“I really did want to hear from the Department of Justice about why they felt it was so important to make Aaron a felon,” Knappenberger says. “When you look at the broad range of hacking activity–criminal gangs out of Russia, credit card theft, corporate espionage, cyber warfare with China–and then you look at what Aaron did, it’s like checking too many books out of the library.”

The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz, opening June 27 (and available that day on Vimeo on Demand), sheds light on the uncompromising genius beset in the last two years of his life by a crushing legal battle. Facing 35 years in prison, Swartz killed himself in Brooklyn on January 11, 2013, a few weeks after prosecutors added nine new counts to the original data theft charges.

Director Brian Knappenberger

Knappenberger, who earlier made We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists, began shooting footage shortly after Swartz’s death when he shared a panel at the Social Computing Symposium in New York with the hacker’s shattered ex-girlfriend Quinn Norton. “Everybody at this conference was very somber,” Knappenberger recalls. “They all seemed to know Aaron and have a story about him. Even from people who’d never met Aaron there was this incredible outpouring of frustration. I wanted to get a sense of why his story resonated so much. Since I carry a camera with me almost everywhere I go, I started filming right there.”





Most of Swartz’s friends, family members, and colleagues were still grieving when they went on camera for The Internet’s Own Boy. But Knappenberger also excavated a happier chapter from Swartz’s life thanks to a trove of home movies kept by his parents.

Filmed in the suburban Chicago home where Swartz grew up with his two brothers, the amateur video shows Swartz as a self-taught three-year-old startling his parents by suddenly reading notes on the refrigerator door. Swartz built an ATM machine from scratch in grade school, created the GetInfo forerunner to Wikipedia at age 13, helped build the RSS Standard that serves as the structural backbone for World Wide Web Consortium at 14, and developed Creative Commons copyright innovations with Lawrence Lessig when he was 16 years old.

Swartz routinely stunned grown-up programmers when he’d show up at conferences chaperoned by his mother. Knappenberger says, “Aaron rejected that term ‘prodigy’ because I guess he didn’t want to be seen as special, but it’s clear he had an incredible aptitude that enabled him to participate in communities with people who were 30 and 40 years old, and they weren’t slouches either. He saw the early Internet as a meritocracy where, if you can do the work, then you’re valued for your contribution no matter who you are.”