Calderwood’s Clairvoyance

The big idea: Sell superpremium jeans that help define the wearer’s identity Signature look: Urban lumberjack When Calderwood got there: Mid-1980s When everyone else caught up: 2006, at the peak of the “Americana” movement What happened next: Calderwood moved on to bigger projects Superfans: Japanese shop owners interested in reproducing classic American style High-profile collaborators: None Eventual market opportunity: Premium denim is a $2.2 billion-a-year global business Words of praise: “This started with just a few people in the States. Most of them were Japanese. No one outside of vintage clothing or vintage shops was doing anything like this.” — Kiya Babzani , cofounder, Self Edge denim boutique

Photo by Sunny Miller, Corbis

The big idea: Revive the old-school barber experience–shave, haircut, banter–for the young

Signature look: Mod update of the 1950s greaser

When Calderwood got there: 1992

When everyone else caught up: 2005, in the thick of Queer Eye and metrosexual mania

What happened next: Expanded to 16 locations in Seattle; Portland, Oregon; New York; and Los Angeles

Superfans: Macklemore, Eddie Vedder, Kristen Stewart

High-profile collaborators: Shepard Fairey, Eric Elms, KAWS

Eventual market opportunity: In the U.S., men’s grooming products alone make up a $3 billion industry

Words of praise:

“To see him leverage the culture of the barbershop as a conduit for other ideas, for things more than haircuts, gave us inspiration to take on that culture.”

—Jeff Laub, cofounder, The Blind Barber

Photo by Anthony Behar, Sipa USA, AP Images

The big idea: A creative agency that crafts experiences rather than traditional ads

Signature look: Bike tied to a no parking sign with a prominent company logo and URL

When Calderwood got there: 1996

When everyone else caught up: 2010, with “viral campaigns” and “activations”

What happened next: Sold to marketing conglomerate CHR Group in 2013

Superfans: Target, Uniqlo, Microsoft

High-profile collaborators: Duck Duck Collective, Janelle Monae, FIFA

Eventual market opportunity: Experiential marketing is a $1.2 billion industry in the U.S.

Words of praise:

“What Alex did is defy the mechanics of marketing learned by rote and past case studies. He protected something endangered today: creativity in an age where ideas are judged by data alone.”

—John Jay, partner, Wieden+Kennedy





The big idea: Rocker-chic boutique hospitality for the creative class

Signature look: Beds on reclaimed pallets; turntables and guitars in guest rooms

When Calderwood got there: 1999

When everyone else caught up: 2009, when the recession made fancy passé

What happened next: Expanded to seven locations around the world, including London and Panama City

Superfans: Quentin Tarantino, Kirsten Dunst, Harry Styles

High-profile collaborators: Stumptown coffee, Opening Ceremony, Universal Design Studio, Roman and Williams

Eventual market opportunity: Boutique hotels are a $6 billion industry in the U.S.

Words of praise:

“Alex, more than anyone I can think of, really connected with contemporary culture. His sensibility was the only one in the hotel business that was truly cool.”

—Sean MacPherson, founder Jane Hotel

Never Stop