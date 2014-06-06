Photo Essay Of Life In Palm Springs Makes Me Want To Retire Immediately

A small town with a booming tourism industry , Palm Springs, California, has long served as a celebrity retreat, retirement community, golf destination, and desert oasis. Photographer Nancy Baron , who lives part-time in Palm Springs, takes us behind the classic veneer of the city’s resort glamour in The Good Life > Palm Springs, a new monograph.

As Baron tells It’s Nice That, her photography explores “the exotic culture next door–the people, places, and things that are all around us, but are sometimes overlooked or misunderstood.”





To Baron, Palm Springs is one of those misunderstood neighbors. With its crystalline pools warmed by triple-digit desert heat and one of the largest concentrations of mid-century modern architecture in the country, the city–which has been a popular resort since the early 1900s– evokes a particular image that may not do its layered identity justice. “Palm Springs is a brilliant example of the American Dream;” Baron describes, “springing from nothing out of the desert sand, continually reinventing itself with hope, determination, and the belief that everyone is entitled to The Good Life.”

Baron’s photos, of her Palm Springs friends and their homes, cars, and closets, seek to broaden our concept of the city–though it still looks pretty glamorous to us.

