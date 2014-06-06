The 6 Craziest Requirements For FIFA World Cup Uniforms

To the unfamiliar, World Cup uniforms seem open to styling: different colors and patterns, brand names, and logos splashed in every possible square inch of fabric. But FIFA actually has incredibly strict guidelines for the uniforms, right down to the millimeter. Creative Review published a few excerpts of the 92-page document, and we’ve picked out six of the craziest.

All team sports have rules for player uniforms, and some of the rules can seem pretty silly. The NBA, for example, requires that no headbands be larger than two inches wide. The MLB dictates that no uniform have any pattern that resembles a baseball, for some reason. But none is as weird and specific as FIFA. Some of FIFA’s rules don’t even apply to player uniforms, but to coaches and subs who aren’t playing.

Lest you think these are just guidelines, in 2006, FIFA fined the Cameroon team and even docked them points, hurting their chances in the tournament, for the egregious crime of . . . wearing a one-piece uniform. So you’d better obey these crazy specific rules!

1. Stroke Width





If you’re going to have super-strict restrictions, placing a limit on the size of players’ numbers doesn’t seem that crazy. But it gets more specific than that: the font in the numbers has to have a stroke width of between 3 millimeters and 5 millimeters. No numbers too thick or too thin allowed!

2. Non-Player Sweatsuits





It’s not just the players that have attire rules: coaching staff, subs, and others wearing sweatsuits are allowed to wear branded clothing, but: if there’s a logo at the back of the neck, it must be centered. If the sides of the sweatsuit have a logo (and I can’t imagine what that logo could be if not the three-stripe lines of Adidas), it can be no wider than 8 centimeters.