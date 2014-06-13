Marriott And MIT Reinvent The Hotel Lobby As A Social Hub

Business trips can be such lonely adventures. Away from family and friends, after the meetings die down, what’s left is often a solo jog, drink, or meal.

As it plans the future of its premium hotels to connect with a more mobile, younger workforce, Marriott has enlisted the help of MIT researchers and students to rethink what’s usually a hotel’s most memorable feature: its lobby.





The result of the work, inspired by a the Spring 2013 undergraduate class and completed by MIT’s Mobile Experience Lab, is a social app called Six Degrees, and a series of physical lobby features that go with it, including a large interactive digital screen and a LED table that interacts with the people sitting down at it.

For Marriott Hotels, the goal was to improve the guest experience at its 500 locations around the world by getting more strangers at the hotel interacting in real time, since few apps facilitate that today (well, assuming most business travelers don’t use Tinder).

“A lot of times when you’re on the road, all of the sudden you find out it’s a very small world. You’ll sit across the bar from someone and find out they went to your school or were in the same fraternity,” says Paul Cahill, Marriott’s senior vice president of brand management. “The idea is, how do we bring social media into this public space and make it easier?”





To use Six Degrees, a visiting hotel guest downloads an app and connects it to their LinkedIn network. By learning about each users background and professional and personal interests, Six Degrees can match up strangers at the hotel. Two people who are both Cornell alum, or work for Google, or like rock climbing, might be sent notifications about each other, so they can meet up during their Marriott stay.

The app also reports the same info to the hotel staff, who might organize a group jog, whiskey tasting, or industry networking event based around the particular mix of guests that week. A display in the lobby would encourage these connections by showing events and successful matches on the screen. To Cahill, the coolest feature is the interactive table, which seems more for fun than truly practical. When guests place their phone on it, LEDs light up based on their connections to other people seated at it.