5 Free Apps To Overcome Your Forgetfulness

Whether you need to remember when your bills are due or to drink more water, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

Carbodroid (Android)

We’re made of the stuff–and need about two to three liters of it per day–to stay sharp and healthy. If you need a nudge to grab a glass of water, Carbodroid is a fun app to keep you hydrated. There are similar water-reminder apps for iOS, but the happy android wins style points.

WorkTime (iOS)

If your job involves keeping track of a variety of days and hours, or you’d like to keep up with a group’s shifts, this app lets you see them all at a glance. Calculate hourly wage, or manage to-do items for the day. Collaborate with other users to remember who is doing what, when.

Bills Reminder (Android)

If you must be reminded of something as annoying as bills, at least use a colorful app to do it. Customize settings for reminders a few days before they’re due, and set follow-up notifications for every day they’re overdue. Organize by upcoming, overdue, paid, and unpaid based on date, and never pay another late fee.