Twitter Buys Native Ad Startup Namo Media To Complement Its Mobile Ad Exchange MoPub

Twitter announced Thursday it has acquired native advertising startup Namo Media to complement MoPub , the mobile ad exchange it purchased last fall.

Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, TechCrunch said the amount is about $50 million–a far cry from the $350 million Twitter reportedly spent on MoPub. The Wall Street Journal reported the deal to be less than $100 million.

“Combining our technology with MoPub will offer our current and future customers a more powerful platform to generate revenue, all while preserving an amazing user experience,” Namo Media said in a blog post announcing the acquisition. “At Twitter we’ll continue to work on building the best native advertising platform for app developers with the goal of continuing to improve the native ad landscape for all mobile app developers.”

In April, CEO Dick Costolo touted the success of MoPub in an earnings call with investors. Reaching more than 1 billion Android and iOS users, MoPub is “one of the–if not the–largest in-app mobile ad exchanges, and the only one at scale to offer publishers native in-app advertising.”

“To be very clear, there are few other companies with this reach,” he added.