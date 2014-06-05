The Just-Announced Director Of a New “Star Wars” Movie Made This Clever “Star Wars” Parody

A long time ago, in a galaxy not far away at all because it was this galaxy, red-hot movie director Josh Trank was making short videos like everybody else and putting them up on YouTube. One of these videos, however, just happened to foreshadow his next high-profile gig.





An announcement went out earlier this week that the director’s follow-up project to the forthcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be one of the promised Star Wars “standalone” movies. The vast Star Wars universe is not alien to Trank, though, because long before his breakout feature film Chronicle came out, he created a short film called Stabbing at Leia’s 22nd Birthday. You can probably guess from the title what this video is about and who might be in attendance.





Shot in a handheld-style that prefigures the found-footage focus of Chronicle, Birthday starts off looking very much like a realistic party video among college-age folks. It doesn’t take long, though, before lightsabers enter the mix, taking the party into an altogether different direction. The visual effects are rudimentary, but they serve the purpose they need to, and are benefitted by the semi-blurriness of the camera movements. Trank does a hell of a job in this short film bringing the Star Wars universe down to Earth. Now that we know more about his level of fandom, anticipation can only grow as we await what he might do with it back in outer space.