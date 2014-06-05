Beats’ Star-Packed New Ad Shows What Happens Before The Game At The World Cup

While all the buzz around Beats by Dre lately has been about its new membership card for Club Apple , let’s not forget that the headphone brand has for a while now been quite the creative marketer.





Obviously its not-so-subtle product placement on high-profile heads in places like the Olympics are impressive enough, but efforts like this new World Cup-themed short film will impress even the artsy ad nerds.

Created by R/GA and directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film begins with a quiet pep talk to Brazil’s Neymar Junior from his dad before heading into the madness of the World Cup game on home turf. As the volume on “Jungle” from Jamie N Commons and X Ambassadors goes up, the spot expands out to include other world football superstars like Germany’s Bastian Schweinsteiger, Spain’s Cesc Fabregas, England’s Daniel Sturridge, Robin van Persie of The Netherlands, and many more as they prepare themselves for some of the biggest games of their lives on the world’s biggest stage.





Cut between the players’ pre-game rituals are scenes of fans and celebrities like LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, and a slew of others getting ready for the matches in their own way.

It’s fun, intense, and straight from the Swoosh School of Anthemic Spots that swing for the fences. The fact the product is so intricately tied to such a universal moment–pre-game–“Game Before the Game” is damn near perfect.