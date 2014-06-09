The Best And Worst Of Real-Time Marketing: 4 Lessons For Marketers

Real-time marketing (RTM) is hugely effective when done well, but it can be embarrassing and ridiculous when done badly.

The beauty of online marketing is that you can quickly reach a large number of people with your message, but that’s a double-edged sword when it comes to RTM blunders going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Let’s look at some of the best and worst examples of real-time marketing and see what lessons can be learned.

The best RTM campaign and responses stay relevant to their marketing strategy, to their audience, and to their products. In July, there were plenty of desperate attempts to cash in on the Royal Baby fever sweeping the globe, but this image from bakers Warburton’s stood out as one of the best to capture the mood–and yet stay relevant to the company’s products and sense of Britishness.





Some brands looked like they were trying just a bit too hard to find opportunities to promote their products. Audi’s attempt to make the Emmys House of Cards feature fit with their marketing, for example, comes across as awkward.

Lesson: The best idea is to only use events that resonate for you as a brand–if it doesn’t tie into your marketing strategy or fit neatly in with your products, then leave it be.

The Red Cross discussed disaster preparedness live on Twitter as made-for TV movie Sharknado aired on television, using the hypothetical “highly grotesque and terrifying situation of having a tornado full of sharks bearing down on our hometown. How would we prepare? What is our evacuation plan? First aid skills?”