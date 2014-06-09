How A Small Idea Could Have a Big Payoff

The idea of innovation carries a lot of weight. To many in the business world, innovation represents a large-scale revolutionary idea or invention that forever changes the landscape of a field, market, or industry.

Despite the grandiose connotations of the word, innovation does not require a sweeping change that touches on every facet of a company, nor does its development need to be time-consuming and painstaking. In fact, sometimes small doses of innovation arise unexpectedly during the process of developing another idea, creating a whole new avenue for exploration.

This was the case with the addition of Threadless’s recent tipping feature. Since 2000, our mission is to support artists, and we’ve done this by inviting independent artists worldwide to submit their artwork to Threadless.com. Our community of more than 3 million users vote on where they’d like to see art printed on T-shirts, wall art, and iPhone cases, among other products.

Artists then received an initial one-time payment for their designs, in addition to payment every time we reprinted their design. In April this year, our switch to a royalty-based payment structure meant our artists would instead receive 20% of the profits from each individual product they sold, and they also retain the rights to their artwork.

This new model meant that we needed to develop a way for artists to track their sales. We created an Artist Dashboard: an interactive tool featuring a royalty tracker that would allow artists to track sales overall, as well as by design and product.

While this is exciting for us and a huge benefit for our artists, the tool in itself is not, by definition, innovative. Our think tank didn’t pioneer this concept; in fact, sales-tracking tools are often created for royalty-based programs. To be innovative, we needed a way to make this tool stand on its own.

That’s when it hit us. What if we created a tipping field in the cart at checkout, allowing customers to further support their favorite artists via extra cash, 100% of which would go directly into the artists’ pockets? It seemed like such a simple idea, yet one that spoke directly to our values and positioned us uniquely in the market.