3 Ways To Make Your Mentorship Relationship Valuable

This may seem counterintuitive, but let’s explore why. Mentorship is the most significant predictor of career success, all other variables (such as education level, ambition level, industry) held equal, so you certainly have a lot to gain. But a successful mentorship relationship is mutually beneficial.

Here at Levo, we have seen thousands of mentorship relationships – enough to identify best practices, and identify behaviors to absolutely avoid in cultivating mentorship relationships. One of the biggest complaints we hear across the board from mentors and from senior executives who we engage with at Levo is that they dedicate their time paying it forward and cultivating the next generation of leaders, only to feel that they aren’t really being listened to and appreciated once whatever transaction they have helped to accelerate, solve, or facilitate, is complete.

To illustrate this, one of our mentors recently expressed that he received 8 to 10 emails a month from concerned parents asking him to help them identify the best public schools they should send their children to (he is an education expert), and asking him to meet for coffee and introduce them to the principals and other decision makers at this school. He is passionate about education, and always makes time for these requests. But once the child is successfully placed, he never hears from the parents or the child again, nor does he always even get a pingback that the child has been successful thanks to his help.

Building mentorship is about identifying opportunities to give to the people you seek to build bridges with, and to do so in a way that authentically and respectfully rewards them for their time and creates a dynamic of mutual surprise and delight. Here’s how:

When you are looking to build a relationship with any mentor, specificity is your friend:

Do your homework to understand your potential mentor (take the time to thoroughly explore their digital presences and learn about them).

Be clear in your communication, whether it be through a question that can open the relationship or a direct email asking for 5 to 10 minutes to speak. What is it that you specifically seek to offer them? How are the two of you similar? Do you see a passion in them that you want to learn from? Do they possess a talent that has been a professional development opportunity for you?