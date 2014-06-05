This Super-Cute Humanoid Robot Understands Your Emotions

Meet Pepper, one of the first in a new breed of emotionally intelligent humanoid robots.

Created by Japanese firm SoftBank, Pepper judges situations with its many sensors–reading emotions through facial expressions and voice tone. According to its creators, Pepper can tell jokes, react to your emotions, and even dance for entertainment.

At a press conference following the robot’s unveiling, Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank, described Pepper as a pioneer in robot-human relations.

“For the first time in human history, we’re giving a robot a heart, emotions,” he said.

Pepper runs on 12 hours of continuous battery life, and has the ability to synchronize with the cloud through an Internet connection. SoftBank hopes to make the robot available for purchase in Japan in February 2015, with a price of just under $2,000. No word yet on when they hope to sell Pepper to the rest of the world.